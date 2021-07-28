Jeffery M. Erickson, 30, and Heidi J. Good, 35, both of Barron.
Jacob J. DeSantis, 29, and Hope L. Nelson, 26, both of Rice Lake.
Logan L. Seymour, 24, Cameron, and Anna S. Petzke, 23, Chippewa Falls.
Seth W. Noreen and Vannessa M. Schoenleben, both 33 and of Richfield, Hennepin County, Minn.
Joshua A. Potting and Stephani M. Evans, both 30 and of Vance Creek.
Nicholas M. Johnson, 29, and Brittany L. Martinek, 27, both of Cumberland.
Carter B. Luehrs and Rachel E. Sullivan, both 25 and of Chaska, Carver County, Minn.
Kendall W. Goertzen, 26, Barron and Karen R. Kanagy, 21, Maple Grove.
Joshua J. Orf and Adrienne M. Greim, both 35 and of Almena.
Jason E. Heram, 42, and Dawn M. Smith, 45, both of Rice Lake.
Michael M. Miller, 38, and Nicole E. Kuruz, 37, both of Barron.
