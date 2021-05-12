Justin D. Wilson, 31, and Natalie S. Toews, 34, both of Rice Lake.

Kyle C. Olson, 30, and Emily B. Gray, 26, both of Hugo, Washington County, Minn.

Nicholas I. Nelson, 32, and Joyanna K Helbig, 31, both of Rice Lake.

Zachary T. Mercier, 26, and Rachel E. Jorde, 32, both of Rice Lake.

Charles L. Elmberg, 72 and Nancy L. Scharhag, 62, both of Maple Plain.

Russell D. Price, 26, and Ellen M. Reichert, 27, both of Rice Lake.

Jacob J. Castle, 23, and Miranda M. Linemans, 24, both of Rice Lake.

Jerome M. Watson, 39, and Catie M. wittkop, 38, both of Chetek.

Matthew W. Leveau, 36, and Nicole C. Tarbox, 39, both of Stanley.

Kevin T. Schmidt and Stephanie E. Thomas, both 31, and of Rice Lake,

Matthew R. Gilbertson, 29, and Tianneke L. Vanderbent, 30, both of Stanley.

Douglas M. Konsela, 36, and Dana L. Weinert, 31, both of Barron.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments