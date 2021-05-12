Justin D. Wilson, 31, and Natalie S. Toews, 34, both of Rice Lake.
Kyle C. Olson, 30, and Emily B. Gray, 26, both of Hugo, Washington County, Minn.
Nicholas I. Nelson, 32, and Joyanna K Helbig, 31, both of Rice Lake.
Zachary T. Mercier, 26, and Rachel E. Jorde, 32, both of Rice Lake.
Charles L. Elmberg, 72 and Nancy L. Scharhag, 62, both of Maple Plain.
Russell D. Price, 26, and Ellen M. Reichert, 27, both of Rice Lake.
Jacob J. Castle, 23, and Miranda M. Linemans, 24, both of Rice Lake.
Jerome M. Watson, 39, and Catie M. wittkop, 38, both of Chetek.
Matthew W. Leveau, 36, and Nicole C. Tarbox, 39, both of Stanley.
Kevin T. Schmidt and Stephanie E. Thomas, both 31, and of Rice Lake,
Matthew R. Gilbertson, 29, and Tianneke L. Vanderbent, 30, both of Stanley.
Douglas M. Konsela, 36, and Dana L. Weinert, 31, both of Barron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.