Jeremiah N. Melton, 20, and Ashley M. Roder, 19, both of Cumberland.

Randy T. Rundhaug and Becky L. Tollers, both 52 and of Stanley.

Shane R. Le Gore and Matteo C. Malloy, both 22 and of Barron.

Kori L. Richter, 48, and Penny L. Zettel, 45, both of Doyle.

Lucas D. Dahlstrom, 24, and Carrie A. McClellan, 22, both of Rice Lake.

Ronald D. Grivna, 54, and Lynette D. Knoepke, 48, both of Vance Creek.

Austin C. Williams, and Isabelle R. Eriksen, both 19 and of Rice Lake.

Aaron J. Lee and Amie L. Kohls, both 36 and of Stanley.

Mitchell A. Olson, 33, and Morgan S.E. Roland, 26, both of Barron.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments