Joni D. Bontrager, 22, Arland and Rosella C. Miller, 17, Barron.
Robert J. Bodsberg and Cammie L. Ketz, both 23 and of Vance Creek.
David M. Gianoli, 32, and Britta A. Kubesh, 28, both of Rice Lake.
Jeffrey B. Arnold, 35, and Amber D. Plush, 39, both of Rice Lake.
Isaac J. Wood, 32, and Ashley T. Hinzman, 33, both of Vance Creek.
Brittni J. Hover and Valeri A. Schuster, both 31 and of Barron.
Darin R. Lewallen, 20, and Molli L. Manley, 19, both of Sumner.
Benjamin D. Trott, 21, and Hannah R. Hohman, 24, both of Rice Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.