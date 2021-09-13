Joni D. Bontrager, 22, Arland and Rosella C. Miller, 17, Barron.

Robert J. Bodsberg and Cammie L. Ketz, both 23 and of Vance Creek.

David M. Gianoli, 32, and Britta A. Kubesh, 28, both of Rice Lake.

Jeffrey B. Arnold, 35, and Amber D. Plush, 39, both of Rice Lake.

Isaac J. Wood, 32, and Ashley T. Hinzman, 33, both of Vance Creek.

Brittni J. Hover and Valeri A. Schuster, both 31 and of Barron.

Darin R. Lewallen, 20, and Molli L. Manley, 19, both of Sumner.

Benjamin D. Trott, 21, and Hannah R. Hohman, 24, both of Rice Lake.

