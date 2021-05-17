Ryan J. Langendorf, 21, New Lisbon, Juneau County, and Cali L. Buhrow, 22, Rice Lake.

Kiefer A.J. Newmann and Katie B. Krueger, both 28 and of Winona, Winona County, Minn.

Dean R. Hamilton, 60, and Doresa A. Stritzel, 58, both of Bear Lake.

Jesse C. Hayes and Angela R. Wagner, both 33 and of Stanley.

Timothy J. Anderson, 20, Almena, and Madison N. Cazziol, 21, Evans Mills, Jefferson County, N.Y.

