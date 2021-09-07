Jeffery D. Smith and Bobbie R. Menke, both 60 and of Chetek.

Eric A. Zoppi, 29, and Katherine E. Johnson, 28, both of Plano, Collin County, Texas.

Russell L. Newman, 68, and Jolene K. Wohlk, 53, both of Barron.

Randall W. Knutson, 44, and Crystal L. Ramsey, 40, both of Cumberland.

Geoffrey P. Bohn, 60, and Sandra L. LeVan, 50, both of Rice Lake.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments