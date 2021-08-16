Chad J. Apfel, 29, and Jessica S. Holmstrom, 43, both of Rice Lake.
Talon L. Novinski, 24, and Kori L. Janssen, 30, both of Almena.
Mark E. Toft, 49, Bear Lake and Gayle L. Thomas, 52, Hayward.
Taylor M. West, 29, Rice Lake and Emily C. Passint, 28, Eagle Point, Chippewa County.
Albert P, Eggert, 51, Turtle Lake and Kendra W. Selle, 51, Almena.
Aaron R. Mickelson, 44, and Helen R. Benner, 48, both of Barron.
Gregory J. Becker, 41, and Michelle A. Siewert, 35, both of Rice Lake.
Jaime Santiago Hernandez, 38, and Yaritza L. Hanson, 40, both of Stanley.
Chantz V. Leisz. 34, Turtle Lake and Ashley E Paffel, 36, Bashaw, Washburn County.
Tristan M. Massie, 20, Maple Grove and Cara M. Miller, 20, Prairie Farm.
