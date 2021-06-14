Brandon M. Buchholtz, 31, and Rona L. Paulson, 29, both of Cameron.

Adam P. Hill, 40, and Neichole J. Dix, 28, both of Dallas.

Michal N. Jennings, 47, and Dawnae I. Holten, 49, both of Cameron.

Noah R. Massie, 22, and Emily A. Pintens, 21, both of Maple Grove.

Brandon J. Scherer, 38, Big Bend, Rusk County, and Jennifer A. Hodges, 31, Turtle Lake.

Matthew J. Tebo, 30, and Chloe R. Rogers, 28, both of Rice Lake.

Loren W. Ayers, 52, and Henrietta L. Adams, 55, both of Cumberland,

Daniel P. Sullivan, 44, and Tanya A. Antonson, 39, both of Wyoming, Chisago County, Minn.

Travis J. Glaser, 31, and McKenna S. Slagel, 22, both of Rice Lake.

Zachary H. Nyhus, 25, and Molly A. Boe, 22, both of Cumberland.

