To wed: McClure-Jacobson

Biff McClure of Eau Claire and Chip Jacobsen of Rice Lake will be married June 19 at Carson Park in Eau Claire. McClure is a Rice Lake High School graduate and is employed at Banana Slings of Chippewa Falls. Jacobsen is an Eau Claire Memorial graduate and is employed at Menards.
