Feb. 14: A son, Easton Scott, to Emily and Lance Litwiller of Almena.

Feb. 15: A daughter, Rylie Jean Campbell, to Elizabeth Steward and Daniel Campbell of Bruce. A son, Crue Brunner, to Sasha Rosales-Brunner and C.J. Brunner of Rice Lake.

Feb. 16: A son, Colton Ashton Lillie, to Tracy Jacobson Lillie and Joshua Lillie of Prairie Farm.

Feb. 19: A son, Rhett Michael, to Jennifer and Jacob Robinson of Birchwood.

