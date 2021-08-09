July 30: A daughter, Taliyah Grace, to Courtney and Joseph Masrud of Haugen.
Aug. 1: A son, Walter Christ, to Rebecca and Clayton Wohlk of Almena.
Aug. 2: A son, Leland William Austin, to Kayla Zagrzebski and Shane Austin of Chetek. A son, Joseph Parker, to Jessica and Ed Pisarcik of Chetek.
Aug. 5: A son, Jensen Allen Barta, to Jamie Barta and Tyler LeVan of Rice Lake.
Aug. 6: A daughter, Honey Bernice Willison, to Shaely Duffy and Jack Willison Jr. of Rice Lake.
