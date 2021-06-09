May 28: A son, Killian Mark, to Samantha and Matthew Sheppard of Chetek.

May 31: A daughter, Addison Kathleen, to Courtney and Tyler Galvin of Rice Lake.

June 3: A daughter, Alaina Judith Lehmann, to Antonia Voeltz and Chad Lehmann of Cumberland.

