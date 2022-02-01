Jan. 23: A daughter, Julia Leona, to Morgan and Jacob Ebner of Tony.

Jan. 24: A daughter Madilynn Mae, to Molli and Darin Lewallen of Cameron.

Jan. 27: A daughter, Athena Rose Paulson, to Heather Heintz and Kory Paulson of Barron.

