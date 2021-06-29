June 19: A daughter, Emma Grace, to Ashtin and Jesse Gronning of Shell Lake.
June 21: A daughter, Maci Jo, to Jaci and Matt Davis of Chetek.
June 26: A son, Forest Byron Cooper Stanley, to Deanna Fogelberg and Ncik Stanley of Sarona.
June 19: A daughter, Emma Grace, to Ashtin and Jesse Gronning of Shell Lake.
June 21: A daughter, Maci Jo, to Jaci and Matt Davis of Chetek.
June 26: A son, Forest Byron Cooper Stanley, to Deanna Fogelberg and Ncik Stanley of Sarona.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.