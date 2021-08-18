Aug. 11: A daughter, Alaina Grace, to Mariah and Alex Cox of Spooner. A son, Greyson Michael Curtis, to Laura Clay and Daniel Curtis of Birchwood.
Aug. 12: A daughter, Addison Rose Aspinwall, to Charlea Slattery and Jeffrey Aspinwall of Rice Lake.
Aug. 14: A daughter, Eleanor Rose Hayden, to Sarah Gunderson and Andrew Hayden of Cumberland.
