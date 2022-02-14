Feb. 7: A son, Ashton Michael Dzimiela, to Alexis Oja and Zachary Dzimiela of Rice Lake.
Feb. 10: A son, Easton David, to Kelsey and Randy Kidder of Sarona. A daughter, Ridleigh Rose, to Cheyenne and Austin Bayer of Cameron. A son, Lane Ryan Firari, to Heather Morrisey and Ryan Firari of Ladysmith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.