Feb. 7: A son, Ashton Michael Dzimiela, to Alexis Oja and Zachary Dzimiela of Rice Lake.

Feb. 10: A son, Easton David, to Kelsey and Randy Kidder of Sarona. A daughter, Ridleigh Rose, to Cheyenne and Austin Bayer of Cameron. A son, Lane Ryan Firari, to Heather Morrisey and Ryan Firari of Ladysmith.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments