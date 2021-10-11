Oct. 4: A daughter, Elle Maria Jacinto, to Carlos Jacinto Jr. and Shelby Weber of Rice Lake.

Oct. 7: A daughter, Lorissa Enzli Ruthenberg, to Carissa Steinert and Justin Ruthenberg of Spooner.

Oct. 8: A daughter, Violet Lynn Krisik, to Alora Krisik and Donald Schlieger of Ladysmith.

Oct. 9: A son, Spencer Wayne Kees, to Cassandra Jacobson and Wesley Kees of Bruce.

