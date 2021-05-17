May 8: A daughter, Klara Helen, to Lisa and Derek Zych of Cameron.

May 12: A daughter, Reagan Rush Burgess, to Samantha Brekken and Adam Burgess of New Auburn.

May 14: A daughter, Presley Sue Hamholm, to Melissa Johnson and Nathan Hamholm of Chetek.

May 15: A daughter, Monroe Debra Olsen, to Briana Korthof and Tyler Olsen of Spooner.

