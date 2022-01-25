Jan. 14: A daughter, Louella Grace, to Carissa and Joshua David of Sarona.
Jan. 15: A daughter, Nola Katherine, to Ashley and Dustin Weinert of Chetek.
Jan. 18: A son, Owen Otto, to Nicole and Adam Kamrath of Rice Lake. A daughter, Esther Rose, to Rachel and Shane Hanson of Hayward.
Jan. 19: A daughter, Amara D. Rae Strenke, to Samantha Cooper and Clayton Strenke of Turtle Lake. A daughter, Atlee Mae, to Ateya and Tyler Romsos of Rice Lake.
Jan. 22: A son, Owen Lee, to Rebecca and Gary Hackel of Cameron.
