Sept. 8: A son, Rhyker James, to Carrie and Lucas Dahlstrom of Rice Lake.

Sept. 9: A daughter, Addilynn Mae Featherly, to Elizabeth Daniels and Cody Featherly of Rice Lake.

Sept. 10: A daughter, Autumn Rain, to Katelyn and Michael Darcy of Rice Lake.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments