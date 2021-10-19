Oct. 10: A son, Emmett John Abel, to Breann and Joseph DeVillers of Rice Lake.
Oct. 13: A son, Benjamin George Humfeld, to Brittany Brainerd and Mitchell Humfeld of Bruce.
Oct. 14: A daughter, Haven Rites, to Jessica and Preston Morrison of Rice Lake.
Oct. 15: A daughter, Isla Leigh, to Ashley and Kyle Jerman of Cameron. A daughter, Gianna Joy, to Aleisha and Chris Janssen of Rice Lake.
