Feb. 2: A daughter, Emmilia Grayce Kilcoyne, to Amanda Soltau and Tyler Kilcoyne of Birchwood. A son, Henry Dean Avery-Patz, to Tabitha Foss and Jordan Avery-Patz of Chetek.

Feb. 3: A daughter, Fiona Everly Olson, to Taylor Lincoln and Nate Olson of Rice Lake.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments