July 10: A daughter, Paisley Lynn Metzig, to Sheyenne Magnus and Dustin Metzig of Spooner.
July 13: A son, Luca Linn Santana, to Amber Thomas and Jared Santana of Ladysmith.
July 20: A son, Jameson Richard Schultz, to Alex O'Donnell and Jordan Schultz of Ladysmith.
July 21: A son, Cooper Benjamin, to Brooke and Zach Schauf of Barron.
July 23: A son, Deacon Asher, to Jillian and Patrick Stone of Hayward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.