July 10: A daughter, Paisley Lynn Metzig, to Sheyenne Magnus and Dustin Metzig of Spooner.

July 13: A son, Luca Linn Santana, to Amber Thomas and Jared Santana of Ladysmith.

July 20: A son, Jameson Richard Schultz, to Alex O'Donnell and Jordan Schultz of Ladysmith.

July 21: A son, Cooper Benjamin, to Brooke and Zach Schauf of Barron.

July 23: A son, Deacon Asher, to Jillian and Patrick Stone of Hayward.

