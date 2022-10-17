Sept. 29: A daughter, Alani Mariett Robledo, to Esmeralda Saucedo and Jorge Robledo of Eagle Pass, Texas. A son, Cashton Drake, to Cynthia and Glendon Yoder of Barron.

Oct. 4: A son, Wyatt John, to Meredith and Brock Currier of Spooner.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments