Feb. 23: A daughter, Lavender Layne, to Lorena Whitebird of Polk County. A daughter, Mia Isabella Eckstrom, to Isabella Nispel and Eric Eckstrom of Rice Lake.

Feb. 25: A son, Brexton Leo Curtis, to Natasha and Dakota Blanch of Rice Lake.

