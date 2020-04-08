March 27: A son, Jacob Raiden, Paul-Wiese, to Sara Paul and Jonathan Wiese of Rice Lake. A daughter, Caroline Christine, to Tiffani and Brian Boyd Jr. of Spooner.
March 28: A daughter, Gracie Isabella Ueidman, to April Bronstad and Dennis Veldman of Cameron.
April 1: A son, Matthys Lourdes, to Kayla and Nathan Kringle of Rice Lake.
