Family Storytime is back in-person in the Rice Lake Public Library's pocket park, the grassy area facing Main Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer. Weather permitting, a virtual storytime will be shown if staff are not able to read outside.
Summer Reading for all ages has started. Kids ages 0-12 will set a goal for how many books they want to read all summer long, collecting prizes at their halfway point and when they reach their goal. Teens and adults will be challenged to complete activities on a bingo card to be entered to win a grand prize at the end of summer. Up to six bingo cards can be completed by teen and adult participants. All programs will be available online at rlpl.beanstack.org, by downloading the Beanstack app, or by completing a paper version.
Anyone with children can request a Grab & Go craft bag. Grab & Go bags will change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out Take & Make bags. New kits are posted each Monday on social media.
