The 2022 Wisconsin family Business of the Year Award program is underway and accepting nominations from businesses throughout the state.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of the community, the event will be hosted virtually until able to once again, gather safely.
The award, now in its 19th year, celebrates the accomplishments and the impact family-owned businesses have on communities, the economy and culture. Past nominees include multi-generational businesses across the state of Wisconsin and many who’ve been in business for over 80-plus years up to 113 years. This award, now more than ever, celebrates the innovation, impact and resilience of family businesses in Wisconsin.
Three Grand awards will be given to family businesses in small (5 to 25 employees), medium (26 to 99 employees) and large (100+ employees) company categories. Special Awards will be given to businesses that excel in specified areas. Nominations can be made on behalf of the business by consultants, vendors, clients or friends and self-nominations are encouraged. An independent panel of judges will select the award recipients. Deadline for nominations is April 30, and winners will be announced the week of June 26.
The awards program is sponsored by BDO USA, LLP. Additional information about the program including a list of past winners, nomination forms, sample nominations and video clips from past years can be found at www.familybusinessaward.com. Or request information by reaching out to Laura Reynolds at lreynolds@bdo.com.
