UW-Madison, Division of Extension, has announced a Focus on Fathers series, offered Thursdays, Feb. 10 to March 3, from 7-8 p.m. This is a free opportunity and a chance for fathers to join with other fathers and explore parenting tips along with learning ways to strengthen their parent child relationships. This class is being offered virtually over Zoom by UW-Madison, Division of Extension.
The topics include: Is That a Good Choice? on Feb. 10, Keep Calm and Carry On on Feb. 17, Feeling All My Feelings on Feb. 24 and Building Strong Relationships on March 3.
If interested in joining, register here: tinyurl.com/FocusOnFathersWinter2022.
