Esther Fredrickson, age 100, of Rice Lake passed to her eternal home to be with her loving Savior on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
Esther Amelia Fredrickson was born on August 20, 1920, in rural Dallas, Wisconsin to Rev. Henry and Thora (Haverstad) Torgrimson, the fifth of six children. She grew up living in Dallas, Durand, Sand Creek and Rice Lake, Wisconsin, graduating from Rice Lake High School in 1936.
Esther married Eskel Fredrickson on April 4, 1942, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. During Eskel’s years in the U.S. Army, she lived in Albany, Oregon, Turlock, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, before returning to Rice Lake. In 1948, Esther and Eskel began building their lifelong home on Sawyer Street.
During her career, Esther worked at the Rice Lake Chronotype. She was active throughout the community, serving as a 4-H Leader, election official, hospital auxiliary, census-taker, composer of inspirational music, sang in the church choir, and was the pianist at her church. She was the last surviving charter member of the Rice Lake Assembly of God. She led adult Bible study and taught Sunday School for decades, until she was 95. She authored poetry and especially enjoyed writing poems to commemorate special occasions.
Esther loved Scandinavian baking, travel, including visits to her brother in Peru and relatives in Norway and Sweden. She enjoyed family reunions, holidays, gardening, and God’s great outdoors. She especially anticipated the arrival of spring wildflowers. She joked about seeing a trillion trilliums.
She is survived by three children, Stanley Fredrickson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Janice Fredrickson of Rice Lake & Lorene (Jeff) Nowak of Rice Lake; two grandchildren, Steven (Becky) Fredrickson of Pearland, Texas, and Karen (Brian) Burquest of West Lakeland, Minnesota; and five great-grandchildren, Lauren Burquest, Annika Burquest, Carson Burquest, Brayden Fredrickson and Claire Fredrickson; and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eskel, her husband of 60 years; her parents; three brothers; two sisters; and a daughter-in-law, Jeanette Fredrickson.
Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Assembly of God in Rice Lake, Rev. Alan Klasi officiating, with interment in the Swede Cemetery in the Town of Rice Lake. Visitation was held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
