Enid Miller, 73, of Pinchot Road, Saxton, PA passed away on May 3rd, 2020. Enid was born in Rice Lake Wisconsin on December 4th, 1946, a daughter of the late Elwood Irving Johnson and Mildred Fern Kline Johnson. She was united in marriage to the late Joe Alan Miller on October 7th, 1967. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage. She is survived by two children, Shelby Elizabeth Miller companion, Todd Morrison and Joe Christopher Miller married to Apryl (Summers); Sister Ariel (Johnson) Cheslak married to Stanley (Butch); Brother, Gary Johnson. Her sister Gail Johnson preceded her in death. Enid had five grandchildren, Kory Miller married to Caitlin, Cole Miller married to Hannah, Grace Miller, Sadey Crooks and her companion, Chasity Crooks and one great granddaughter that was the light of her life Jaelynn Elizabeth Morrison. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Enid was the Valedictorian of Cameron High School in 1964. After high school she attended University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire where she studied Micro Biology. She went on to do her internship at North Western University in Chicago where she met Joe ‘Alan’. She graduated that very prestigious program in 1969. After she completed her studies they moved to Pennsylvania. She worked at Bedford Memorial Hospital, Broad Top Area Medical Center and then spent over 25 years working at JC Blair Hospital as a microbiologist until she retired in 2012.
During her life, Enid was blessed with many family and friends who cared for her deeply. She was a strong Christian woman who shared her faith with those around her and also by sharing her special talent of being a beautiful pianist. She belonged to Raven Run Church of the Brethren for most of her life where she worshipped, and shared her musical talent. She also enjoyed attending Trinity Church in Saxton in recent years. Throughout her life Enid loved taking care of her family by cooking, making sugar cookies, sewing, babysitting grandchildren while serving God in all she did. She also enjoyed planning and executing the most perfect ‘Miller Hunting Camp’ for family and friends during deer season.
Enid was a wonderful wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will forever be in our hearts and in our most cherished memories.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Saxton.
If friends so desire memorial donations in memory of Enid can be sent to: Gretna Glen Camp & Retreat Center at 87 Old Mine Road Lebanon, PA 17042 where Chris & Apryl serve in ministry.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralchapel.com
Arrangements by Akers Funeral Chapel, 715 Church Street, Saxton, PA 16678.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.