Engaged: Springer-Brandemuehl

Natasha Springer and Matthew Brandemuehl of Cameron have announced their engagement and plans for a Saturday, Nov. 6, wedding.
The bride-to-be, daughter of Don and Natalie Springer of Chetek, is a 2008 Chetek High School graduate and a 2019 UW-Eau Claire graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. She is employed at Rebecca Fischer State Farm Agency in Rice Lake as an independent agent.
The future groom, son of Curt and Charissa Myers of Cameron and Jill and Jerry Weinert of Chetek, is a 2007 Cameron High School graduate and earned an associate degree in high-performance chassis fabrication from WyoTech Laramie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.