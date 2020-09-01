Heaven gained a beautiful angel by the name of Emma Elizabeth Anderson on the afternoon of Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Emma blessed the world and her parents, Jamie and Tamala (Riebe) Anderson on May 12, 2007, becoming little sister to Jordyn and Alleah and five years later bestest big sister to Lexi.
Emma will be remembered for her contagious smile and infectious laugh, her love for family, horses, dogs and showing Jersey cows. She was a talented athlete who excelled in softball (which was extra special with her dad coaching and her mom cheering) and basketball among other sports. Emma belonged to the Section 10 4-H club, the Girls Scouts, FFA, and the Junior Jersey Association. From a very young age Emma enjoyed water sports such as tubing, swimming, fishing and spending time on the lake with family and friends. She was outgoing and kindhearted, and her zest for life will never be forgotten. She had the ability to light up a room with her smile and make friends easily.
Her memory lives on in the lives of those she touched, including her parents, Jamie and Tamala Anderson; sisters, Jordyn, Alleah and Lexi; grandparents, Roger and Darice Riebe and David and Amy Anderson; aunts and uncles, Mike and Jaime Riebe, Mark and Tanya Riebe, Amanda (Anderson) and Casey DeLawyer, and Matthew Anderson (who is also her Godfather); her Godmother, Twilia Stager; cousins, Madilyn, Jack and Kayden DeLawyer, Kaity, Tani, and Levi Riebe; many great aunts, uncles and distant cousins, and many, many friends whose lives she enriched.
Visitation was Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland and one hour prior to the service. The funeral service was Wednesday, September 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cumberland with Pastor John Miels officiating and burial followed at Lakeside Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Matt Anderson, Casey DeLawyer, Mike Riebe, Mark Riebe, Troy Anderson and Jason Horstman.
The family requests that individuals decide for themselves and their families whether or not to wear a mask and social distance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.