Emil Rohrssen, age 63, of Rice Lake, WI died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on April 3, 1957 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Emil and Wanda (Wilson) Rohrssen. Ron graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1975 and then entered the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged. He worked for the City of Rice Lake for over 42 years as a Waste Water Operator. Ron was married to Erin O’Donnell Jacobson in 1990 in Rice Lake.
He loved woodworking, looking for rocks and agates, hunting and trout fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Erin Rohrssen of Rice Lake; two sons and daughter-in-law, Doug and Angie Rohrssen of Bloomer and Ryan Rohrssen of Edina, MN; a daughter and son-in-law, Amber and David Ratner of Edina, MN; two grandchildren, Julee and Leonard; his parents, Emil and Sue Rohrssen of Rice Lake; two sisters, Bonnie (David) Pierce of Rice Lake and Suzie (Allen) Anderson of Rice Lake; many nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Rev. Gene Stodola officiating, with interment in the Stanfold Lutheran Cemetery in Rice Lake, where there will be Full Military Rites accorded him by the Rice Lake Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Field of Dreams Hunt Program in Rice Lake, WI.
