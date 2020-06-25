Ellen White, 83, of Rice Lake, passed away Saturday, June 21, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with her family near her.
She was born May 19, 1937, in Elk River, MN, the daughter of Thane and Alma (Luedke) Hamlet. She graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1955. On October 24, 1959, Ellen married Vern L. White and had two children together. She worked for Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, WI, and retired from there in the mid 1990’s.
Ellen liked to sew, crochet, and visit with family and friends. Her most favorite pastime was baking. Following their retirement, Vern and Ellen enjoyed traveling to Alaska to visit and care for their grandkids and socializing with everyone.
Survivors include her daughter, Renee Fischer; son, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) White, all of Juneau, AK; grandchildren, Jack and Quinn White; sisters, Janice Petz of Rice Lake, and Linda (Bruce) Gilbertson of Clayton, WI; and a brother, Ed (Helen) Hamlet of Hayward, WI; also by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ellen was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Vern in 2019; siblings, James Hamlet, Vicki Hanson, and Nancy Kellner.
Memorial services were held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Rice Lake Seventh Day Adventist Church in the auditorium with Pastor John Redlich officiating. Graveside services were private at East Cumberland Section 10 Cemetery in rural Cumberland.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer served the family. Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences online at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
