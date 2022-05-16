Rice Lake Elks members made presentations of monetary grant dollars to multiple service groups on Friday.

Funds were made possible from ENF-Elks National Foundation and WEA-Wisconsin Elks Association grants with additional fundraising initiatives supported by members and guests. Elks Lodges are assessed a per member dollar amount and if that goal is obtained the Lodge is eligible to apply for multiple grants as part of the Community Investment Program. Dues deduction is the most common way members participate. The mission of the program is to assist in building stronger communities.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments