Accepting a $1,000 donation to Benjamin's House are from left, Dan Thole, board chairman; and Lori Zahrbock, executive director; and giving the funds are Elks members Marli Gygli, grant coordinator; Anne Gallagher, past exalted ruler; and Jeff Miller, exalted ruler.
Elks members from left, exalted ruler Jeff Miler and past exalted rulers Sandra Polzin and Anne Gallagher award $1,000 to Nature's Edge, accepted by Becky Payne, executive director; and Shawn payne, board member.
Accepting a $1,000 donation to Benjamin's House are from left, Dan Thole, board chairman; and Lori Zahrbock, executive director; and giving the funds are Elks members Marli Gygli, grant coordinator; Anne Gallagher, past exalted ruler; and Jeff Miller, exalted ruler.
Photo submitted
Elks members from left, exalted ruler Jeff Miler and past exalted rulers Sandra Polzin and Anne Gallagher award $1,000 to Nature's Edge, accepted by Becky Payne, executive director; and Shawn payne, board member.
Photo submitted
Barron County Special Olympics, represented by Brad Nelson, a Team USA coach and board member, accepted $600 from the Elks, given by past exalted rulers Sandra Polzin, at left; and Anne Gallagher.
Rice Lake Elks members made presentations of monetary grant dollars to multiple service groups on Friday.
Funds were made possible from ENF-Elks National Foundation and WEA-Wisconsin Elks Association grants with additional fundraising initiatives supported by members and guests. Elks Lodges are assessed a per member dollar amount and if that goal is obtained the Lodge is eligible to apply for multiple grants as part of the Community Investment Program. Dues deduction is the most common way members participate. The mission of the program is to assist in building stronger communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.