Winners of the annual sunflower growing contest, open to students in elementary schools throughout Barron County, have been announced. Judging took place Sept. 27 in Rice Lake area schools.

Project Chairman Linda Mullikin explained how it works. "One of the many projects of the Barron County Master Gardeners is the sunflower project. In the spring, students in Barron County are given sunflower seeds in second or third grade. They are Skyscraper seeds, so they are capable of producing large seed heads. In the fall, students are asked to bring their largest seed head to school, where they are measured."

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments