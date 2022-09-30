The largest of the sunflowers grown by students at Haugen Elementary School was one grown by Amelia Siewert, shown with her teacher Craig Derousseau. Her sunflower head measured 11½ inches in diameter.
The sunflower head grown by Karter Steinbuc of Hilltop Elementary School measured 20½ inches in diameter. He is a student in Dan Webber's classroom.
Photo submitted
Noah Hafstad grew the largest sunflower among students at St. Joseph School, with its head measuring 18½ inches in diameter. He is shown with his teacher Barb Kinnick.
Photo submitted
The largest, and most uniquely-shaped sunflower head, grown by a student at Tainter Elementary School, went to Olivia Willger, shown with her teacher Tammi Wall. It measured 18 inches in diameter.
Photo submitted
Winners of the annual sunflower growing contest, open to students in elementary schools throughout Barron County, have been announced. Judging took place Sept. 27 in Rice Lake area schools.
Project Chairman Linda Mullikin explained how it works. "One of the many projects of the Barron County Master Gardeners is the sunflower project. In the spring, students in Barron County are given sunflower seeds in second or third grade. They are Skyscraper seeds, so they are capable of producing large seed heads. In the fall, students are asked to bring their largest seed head to school, where they are measured."
