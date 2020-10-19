Eleanor Buckley, age 74, of Birchwood, WI died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
She was born on September 5, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Eleanor Ness. Nana graduated from the Grant High School in Fox Lake, Illinois. She was married to Bob Buckley in January 1966 in Round Lake, Illinois. Nana was a homemaker and they moved to Birchwood in the early 90’s and owned and operated Buck’s Hardware Hank in Birchwood since they moved to town.
She was very creative, loved woodworking, ceramics, gardening, being outside, reading and being with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Buckley of Birchwood; a son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Whitney Buckley of Round Lake, IL; a daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Jeff Dittmer of Round Lake, IL; four grandchildren, Faith, Nicole, Derek and Cassidy; a great granddaughter, Mila; a sister, Gloria Peterson of Osceola, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI, Jon Tillung - Funeral Director is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.