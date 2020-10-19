Eleanor Buckley, age 74, of Birchwood, WI died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

She was born on September 5, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Eleanor Ness.  Nana graduated from the Grant High School in Fox Lake, Illinois.  She was married to Bob Buckley in January 1966 in Round Lake, Illinois.  Nana was a homemaker and they moved to Birchwood in the early 90’s and owned and operated Buck’s Hardware Hank in Birchwood since they moved to town.

She was very creative, loved woodworking, ceramics, gardening, being outside, reading and being with her family especially her grandchildren.   

She is survived by her husband, Bob Buckley of Birchwood; a son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Whitney Buckley of Round Lake, IL; a daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Jeff Dittmer of Round Lake, IL; four grandchildren, Faith, Nicole, Derek and Cassidy; a great granddaughter, Mila; a sister, Gloria Peterson of Osceola, WI.  She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.  

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI, Jon Tillung - Funeral Director is in charge of the arrangements. 

