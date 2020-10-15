Elaine McClaine, 98, of Cumberland died, October 15, 2020, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. She was born March 11, 1922, in Rice Lake, to Albert and Laura (Matton) Nelson. Elaine graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1940. She worked in the law office of Harold Johnson.
Elaine was married in Rice Lake, on August 1, 1942, to Dellis McClaine who preceded her in death on March 22, 2004. They moved to Cumberland in 1956. She was employed at 3M for 27 1/2 years, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sons: Robert (JoAnne) McClaine of St. Paul, MN, Richard (Deborah) McClaine of Anniston, AL, Lee (Julie) McClaine of Rice Lake; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; sisters, Maurine McClaine of Cumberland and Carol (Tony) Asp of Turtle Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dellis; son, Kenneth; sisters: Arlene Waite and Wanda Flesch, brother, LeRoy Nelson.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
