Orlen “Red” and Pauline Eidahl, who live at Vista Prairie at Brentwood of Rice Lake, are almost to a milestone that most couples never reach. They will celebrate 75 years of marriage on Aug. 3.
“Few couples can say they’ve been married for 75 years, but this couple can because they found a love that has lasted a lifetime,” said daughter Sue, who recently retired as a pastor and returned to her hometown.
The couple first met while they were in third grade at Mikana School. Years later, at 10 a.m. on a very hot Aug. 3, 1946, they were married at Grace Lutheran Church of Brill.
Their wedding party included Orlen’s brother Raymond and his wife Joyce, who were newlyweds themselves; and Pauline’s brother Carl Plain Jr. and cousin Delores Church. All are now deceased.
Following the wedding ceremony, Orlen and Pauline drove to Rice Lake to have their wedding photos taken at Skrupky Studio. Then they headed back to Brill for a noontime chicken dinner that was planned and prepared by Olga Eidahl.
That evening everyone celebrated with a wedding dance at the Mikana Town Hall, where music was provided by the Swingsters, who were brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Verna and Emil Hrdlicka and Helen and Rudy Hrdlicka. The band was paid a whopping $25. The bride and groom spent their wedding night at the King Edward Inn at Rice Lake.
Their family calls them “an inspiration not only for their 75 years of marriage but also for their longevity and the activities they continue to enjoy. They live their lives with such youthfulness and vitality that one would never believe that Orlen ‘Red’ is 95 and Pauline is 94.”
One of Pauline’s favorite sayings tells their tale. “You and me and me and you, and that’s the way it will always be.”
The Eidahls will celebrate their special day on Aug. 7 with their family that includes four children, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and extended family members. The 75th celebration will be part of the annual Eidahl picnic at Narrows Park.
