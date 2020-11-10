Edward Anderson, age 97, of Eau Claire, formerly of Barron, passed away on Friday, November 7, 2020 from the Covid-19 virus.
He was born November 20, 1922, at home in Almena Township to Henry and Alma (Wuorenma) Anderson. He attended Longfellow School and was baptized and confirmed in the Finn Lutheran Church of Arland.
Ed was drafted into the U.S. Army on March 16, 1943. He was discharged as a Staff Sgt, Company I 110 Infantry on September 22, 1945. During his service, he was captured in Luxembourg on December 16, 1944. He and his fellow servicemen were liberated on April 13, 1945. His best friend, Wayne Erickson, a medic in the Unit traded Wayne’s watch for bread during their last days of capture, to which they credit their survival. Wayne, of Cumberland, and Ed remained close throughout their lives.
Ed married Patricia Jean Malone on January 2, 1946. He attended Veterans School for Ag and farmed until he bought a milk route from Jack Hanson.
Children born to this union; Sandra Kay Anderson Cherney, Sept 5, 1946 and Lee Edward, July 26, 1951. Lee passed away Oct 13, 1973. His wife, Patricia, passed away in April, 2009.
Ed retired from Smith’s Transfer in 1985 to enjoy retirement on the farm the family bought in 1955. He fished, hunted and gardened. He and Pat took trips to Georgetown, TX to visit their daughter and son-in-law on numerous occasions. He got along especially well with animals of all types. His last pet was “Patches”, a calico cat who arrived at the farm one day.
Ed is survived by daughter, Sandra and son-in-law, Thomas Cherney of Georgetown, TX; sister, Anita Erickson of Montana; aunt, Evelyn Sparish and cousin, “Duffy” Anderson; along with other cousins and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; wife and son, Lee Anderson.
The family is grateful to Monroe Manor for their excellent care before Ed moved to Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. The Veterans Administration has fulfilled every possible need for Edward in the years he has been at Dove Healthcare. May God bless them.
A private funeral service for Edward will be held.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
