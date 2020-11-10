Edward Spooner, age 88, of Rice Lake, WI died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.
He was born on August 4, 1932 in Woodville, WI to Clyde and Mildred (Hummel) Spooner. Ed graduated from the Turtle Lake High School in 1950. He was married to Gloria Brondel in 1958, they later divorced. In 1985, he married Mardell Jones in 1986 and she preceded him in death in 2001. Ed then married Wilma Walker on October 9, 2004.
Ed worked on a farm, Boeing in Seattle, peppermint fields, Holsum Bakery, American Hoist in St. Paul, various security guard jobs, drove taxi in Spooner and Marketplace Foods in Rice Lake.
Ed enjoyed collecting classic model cars, gospel bluegrass festivals, camping and family.
Ed is survived by his wife, Wilma Spooner of Rice Lake; a daughter, Sheryl Spooner of Rice Lake; a son, Michael Spooner of Sandstone, MN; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Sheri Barta of Rice Lake and Debra Hill of Fulton, IL; a stepson, Daniel Walker of Rice Lake, WI; four step grandchildren; seven step great-grandchildren; two brothers, Cecil (Nancy) Spooner of Seattle and Maurice Spooner of Missouri; a sister, Ruth Hanson of Renton, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Mildred Spooner; a son, Kevin Spooner and his wives, Mardell and Gloria.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Spring 2021. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals - Jon Tillung in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
