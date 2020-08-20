So here’s the deal… After fighting the good fight between Advanced Cardiac Disease, Prostate Cancer and Kidney failure I am just gonna say that COVID did not take my life. I took a little nap on Saturday August 15, 2020 at my home and the Good Lord decided it was time.
But, before that in Rice Lake, WI my parents Edmund and Theresa (Tess) Ludwig and siblings Mary and Mike celebrated my day of birth on June 16, 1947. Subsequently my parents being the good Catholics they were, added to our family again and again and again with Margaret, Rita, Tony and Josie. Just when we thought the brood was complete they surprised us all with Amy. They and all my friends will remember me as a rabble rouser growing up.
In 1968 the U.S. Air Force shipped me off to Vietnam. There I loaded planes with Agent Orange. I mention this as it played a large part in my demise. Once I finished a couple of tours I married my first ex wife. Sandy birthed three kids for me, Samantha, Angie and Chris in that order. During that time I owned a restaurant you might remember called Stafne’s Sunset Inn. Towards the end of my restaurant career I married ex wife number two. Karen and I followed in my parents footsteps and added another child to our mix and named her Chanel.
Three years later, after a massive heart attack, my wanderlust took over and I hit the road and roamed much of North America. I sold cars from CA to MI and everywhere in between. Panning for gold in Oregon and the Yukon was my game plan to get rich quick. Those plans were derailed when my prostate cancer struck. It slowed me down enough where the following years I had a chance to live with each of my now adult children and their respective families. Thursday was my favorite day of the week playing poker with my friends. Taking my buddies money and talking smart was living my best life.
After missing years with my grandkids, Mike, Gavin, Storey, Gabe and Joe, I made sure to show up for their sporting events and high school and military graduations. I saw my children find the loves of their lives. Angie wed Donny which added a granddaughter Emily. Chris found his bride Grace. Samantha found Tim and his children Erika, Lauren, Jack and Erin were added to my growing list of grankids I called mine. And I walked Chanel down the aisle to Mitch. My three youngest grandkids Ashtyn, Oaklyn and Brady also fueled my love for life, my will to live was strong.
Six weeks ago I decided no more treatments and time to enter hospice. These past weeks I have laughed and I have cried. I saw or spoke to most of the people I love and hold most dear my whole life. I planned my internment at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. It will be a 15 minute memorial at 1:00 p.m. on Friday Oct. 2nd, 2020. Immediately afterward please join my family at Cousins Hide A Way in Haugen, WI until 3:30 p.m. I will have some Crown Royal waiting for you. Instead of flowers please consider a donation to Adoray.org or my favorite charity that I participated in every year, Toys For Tots Barron County, Rice Lake Wisconsin. My life was a beautiful story, thank you for being a part of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.