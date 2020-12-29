Edgar Anderson, age 92, of Rice Lake passed away peacefully with his wife, Dorothy, and family at his side on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home, where he was born and raised.
He was born May 21, 1928 to Earl and Huldah (Stokes) Anderson of Rice Lake. Edgar and Dorothy were married on November 18, 1949 and spent the next 71 years together.
Andy’s greatest pride was his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was known to many as “Grandpa Andy”. He loved nothing more than sharing life-stories, along with a beer or a glass of homemade wine, with family and friends. He will be remembered for his ever- sharp mind and sense of humor.
Andy is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Handel); his son, Daniel; daughters, Judy (Jerry) Erickson and Sue (Richard) Lentz; and daughter-in-law, Sheila Anderson. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Gerry (Lois) Anderson.
He was preceded in death by three sons, David, Steven and Jerry, and one infant grandson, Trevor.
A celebration of Grandpa Andy’s life will be held next summer.
