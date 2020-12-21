Earl “Happy” Smith, age 94, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his home. Happy was born on October 31, 1926 in Rice Lake to Percy and Lorene (Farmer) Smith. He was married to Frances Jilek on May 10, 1947 in Birchwood, WI. They dairy farmed and raised their 11 children on Happy’s homestead in the Township of Doyle. Hap also was a carpenter, worked as a mechanic at Skar’s auto in Birchwood, and the Rice Lake bus garage, also a self-employed carpenter, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling.
He is survived by his 11 children; Mary (Scott) Worsley of Bloomer, WI; Janet (Leonard) Rogaczewski of Eau Claire, WI; Earl Jr.”Buck” (Judy) Smith of Birchwood, WI; David Smith (Donna Colburn) of Rice Lake; Marjorie (Ron) Weigt of Kokomo, IN; Jeff Smith (Michelle Johnson) of Rice Lake; Joe Smith (Clarice Schultz) of Shell Lake, WI; Jim (Kelly) Smith of Rice Lake; Bill (Val) Smith of Sarona, WI; Connie (Mike) Severson of Rice Lake and Dan (Brenda) Smith of Cameron, WI; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanet Smith of Mosinee, WI; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances A. Smith; a Granddaughter, Danica Joy Smith; his parents, Percy and Lorene Smith; a brother, Leland “Corky” Smith; four sisters, Lillian White, Edith Coleman, Viola Howard and Phyllis Swenson.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie, WI, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Cedar Lake Cemetery.
A Public Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:45 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
