Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 631 is having a garage/thrift sale at Shell Lake Airport on July 9 and 10 to raise funds for the Young Eagles' scholarship program. Hours are July 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 10 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale includes household, aviation and garage items; no clothes nor baby items. Brats and soda will be sold as well.

Also at the Shell Lake Airport on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting, the EAA Chapter will be offering free airplane rides for ages 8-17. A parent or guardian must sign the consent form. Due to COVID-19, preregistration online is required at youngeaglesday.org/?1673. Temperatures will taken, and people must wear masks during the flight.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments