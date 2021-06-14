Chapter 631 of the Experimental Aircraft Association is back to offering free airplane rides, weather permitting, to youths ages 8-17, this summer.
Pilots at each event will explain how airplanes work and how they prepare for the safety of flight.
Young Eagles flights, all offered on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., are scheduled as follows:
• June 19, Sawyer County, 10930 N. Airport Road, Hayward;
• June 26, 645 Lakeview Drive, Chetek;
• July 10: 120 Airport Drive, Shell Lake;
• July 17: 735 Airport Camp Park Road, Boyceville;
• Aug. 7: 42905 Telemark Road, Cable;
• Aug. 14: Carl's Field/Rice Lake Regional Airport located at 1872 14½ Ave., Cameron.
• Aug. 28: 865 21st Ave., Cumberland.
Following the flight, each participant will receive a logbook and Young Eagles certificate. Their names will be entered into the World's largest logbook at the EAA Museum in Oshkosh.
A parent or guardian must accompany the youth in order to sign the permission form for flight. Preregistration is required at youngeaglesday.org. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. For more information, go online to chapters.eaa.org/eaa631 or its Facebook page at facebook.com/EAA631/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.