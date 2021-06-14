Chapter 631 of the Experimental Aircraft Association is back to offering free airplane rides, weather permitting, to youths ages 8-17, this summer.

Pilots at each event will explain how airplanes work and how they prepare for the safety of flight.

Young Eagles flights, all offered on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., are scheduled as follows:

• June 19, Sawyer County, 10930 N. Airport Road, Hayward;

• June 26, 645 Lakeview Drive, Chetek;

• July 10: 120 Airport Drive, Shell Lake;

• July 17: 735 Airport Camp Park Road, Boyceville;

• Aug. 7: 42905 Telemark Road, Cable;

• Aug. 14: Carl's Field/Rice Lake Regional Airport located at 1872 14½ Ave., Cameron.

• Aug. 28: 865 21st Ave., Cumberland.

Following the flight, each participant will receive a logbook and Young Eagles certificate. Their names will be entered into the World's largest logbook at the EAA Museum in Oshkosh.

A parent or guardian must accompany the youth in order to sign the permission form for flight. Preregistration is required at youngeaglesday.org. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. For more information, go online to chapters.eaa.org/eaa631 or its Facebook page at facebook.com/EAA631/.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

