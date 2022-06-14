The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 631 will give free airplane rides for young people ages eight to 17 on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Karis Field Airport at 2481 Highway M/22nd St., Rice Lake.

This is an opportunity for young people to experience the wonders of flight. A parent or guardian must accompany flight seekers in order to sign permission forms. Due to COVID-19, preregistration is required at youngeaglesday.org/?2714. COVID precautions are recommended.

