Dunham's Sports officially open at south end of Cedar Mall

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of around
a quarter of an inch
* WHERE...Polk, Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Ice covered roads and surfaces will make travel
dangerous. Falling tree branches could lead to isolated power
outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 4
Dunham's store manager Tim Clark cuts the ribbon as mall manager and employees look on.
Dunham's Sports of Rice Lake manager Tim Clark cut a ribbon outside its expanded store on the south end of Cedar Mall in Rice Lake on Friday morning, officially opening it to waiting customers. Alongside him was Cedar Mall manager Marie Nett along with local store staff. Employees from several of Dunham's others stores also took part in the celebration.
Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Giveaways of gift cards on Friday, T-shirts on Saturday, and baseball caps on Sunday with a store purchase are all part of the weekend reopening celebration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.