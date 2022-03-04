Dunham's Sports officially open at south end of Cedar Mall

Dunham's store manager Tim Clark cuts the ribbon as mall manager and employees look on.

Dunham's Sports of Rice Lake manager Tim Clark cut a ribbon outside its expanded store on the south end of Cedar Mall in Rice Lake on Friday morning, officially opening it to waiting customers. Alongside him was Cedar Mall manager Marie Nett along with local store staff. Employees from several of Dunham's others stores also took part in the celebration.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Giveaways of gift cards on Friday, T-shirts on Saturday, and baseball caps on Sunday with a store purchase are all part of the weekend reopening celebration.

