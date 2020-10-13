Dr. Leonard T. Librande peacefully, with his family at his side, passed on September 29, 2020 at Queensway Carleton Hospital, Ottawa, Canada at the age of 77. Leonard was born on 14 September 1943, at Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Sam and Alida Librande. Leonard is survived by seven sisters and seven brothers, Susan Armsbury (Randy), Hayward, WI, David Librande (Gail), Sarona, WI, Mark Librande, Cameron, WI, Teresa Librande, North Olmsted, OH, John Librande (Barbara), Hayden, ID, James Librande (Melody), Oregon City, OR, Mary Anne Moore (Steve), Deary, ID; Debbie Hassan (James), Moses Lake, WA, Rose Knight, Rathdrum, ID, Paul Librande, Hayden, ID, Anne Bell (Tim), Post Falls, ID, Enoch Librande, Hayden, ID, Ruth Koltas (David), Nine Mile Falls, WA, Jerry Librande (Hayli), Post Falls, ID and was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathleen Librande.
Leonard began his education in a one-room rural schoolhouse located at Nobelton, near Long Lake, WI. He later attended St Joseph Catholic School, Rice Lake, WI. His fastidiousness and appetite for learning led to the opportunity to attend St. Lawrence Seminary, a boarding High School, and progression to university. Over the span of fifteen years of university education, Leonard completed studies in Arts, Classics, Philosophy, Languages, Paleography, and Islamic Studies. He attended St. Lawrence College, Marquette University, St. Louis University, Washington University, Georgetown University, University of New Hampshire, Syracuse University, McGill University, the American University in Cairo, and the University of Pennsylvania before completing his Ph.D. in the Islamic Institute at McGill University in 1976. During his education he became fluent in over half a dozen languages and travelled across the Middle East and Europe. Leonard taught courses in religions, primarily related to Islam, at Carleton University for over 30 years and published dozens of articles and papers. His final book, “Al-Ghazali on Conduct in Travel”, was published in 2015.
Leonard took on progressively more senior roles at the University and was a central figure in the renewal and reorganization of Carleton University in the late 1990’s. This led to the establishment of the role of the Dean of Students, which Leonard held from 1998 to 2004, where he was tasked with addressing the student experience from the time of recruitment to their potential career. While Dean of Students, Leonard established a student-centered sea-change to Carleton’s culture which endures today. Leonard worked diligently and tirelessly at all that he did. He found joy in teaching, colleagues, friends and family. He could rarely be found far from a book with interests ranging from ancient histories to science fiction. Throughout his career, he was an avid runner, cyclist and skier.
He met his wife, Linda at the University of New Hampshire in 1968 where they were both graduate students. His sons, Arend, Tim (Chelsea) and Ben (Thusha) are eternally grateful to their loving and supportive father who helped foster curiosity, self-confidence, passion for family, love of travel and the outdoors including biking, boating and skiing, a great sense of fairness, and an openness to different cultures and new experiences. Leonard will also be greatly missed by his four grandchildren, Paxton, Kennedy, Nicolas and Elizabeth, and also by his many friends and colleagues from Carleton University.
A private graveside service will be held on October 16, at Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Donations to the Leonard Librande Scholarship are welcome. https://futurefunder.carleton.ca/giving-fund/leonard-librande-scholarship/
